Negri Sembilan tables deficit Budget for 2021

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun tables a deficit Budget for 2021 at Wisma Negeri in Seremban November 27, 2020. ― Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 27 ― The Negri Sembilan government today tabled a deficit Budget for 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of RM448 million and expenditure of RM560 million next year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said following this, the state's Budget 2021 will record a deficit of RM112 million.

“Budget 2021 is a deficit budget amounting to RM112 million,” he said when presenting the state's Budget 2021 themed, ‘Stimulate the Economy and Empowering the People’ at the third meeting (budget) of the third session of the 14th state legislative assembly here, today.

He said the expenditure for 2021 covered emolument totalling RM201.22 million, services and supplies (RM105.04 million), asset procurement (RM4.19 million), grants and fixed expenditure (RM228 million), and other expenditure (RM21.55 million).

“Looking at the good response and effectiveness from the community, the state government agrees to maintain and expand 22 existing initiatives for 2021. Besides that, the state government will also introduce 31 new initiatives, bringing the total initiatives that will be implemented in 2021 to 53,” he said.

Negri Sembilan tabled a budget of RM507 million in 2020. ― Bernama