Man dies, lorry driver seriously hurt in Nilai accident

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said that in the 4.15pm incident, the lorry driver was also seriously injured after their vehicle plummeted to the Jalan Nilai-Salak below. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri SEREMBAN, Nov 27 — A man died after the lorry he was travelling in plunged from a five-metre flyover to the road below following an accident at KM 280.7 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) (southbound), near Nilai this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have been caused by the driver of a Toyota Hiace van who was driving in the fast lane towards Melaka, who lost control of the vehicle, before crashing into the rear of a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry causing it to skid to the left and hit the left guardrail before plummeting to the road below.

“The 32-year-old victim was thrown out of the lorry and landed onto the road below, which is Jalan Nilai-Salak,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the lorry driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and further investigations are ongoing. — Bernama