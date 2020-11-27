Covid-19: Jabil Penang’s plant operation temporarily suspended after assessment by Health Ministry

Jabil Penang began swab testing on November 18 and as of November 25, more than 2,000 Jabil employees have been tested with 21 confirmed positive cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 ― Jabil Penang has temporarily suspended its operations in Plant 1 at Hilir Sungai Keluang 1, Bayan Lepas, following a Covid-19 assessment by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on November 25.

In a statement today, the company said all other Jabil sites in Penang remained operational.

The manufacturing solutions provider began swab testing on November 18 and as of November 25, more than 2,000 Jabil employees have been tested with 21 confirmed positive cases.

“Jabil is complying with all the necessary precautionary measures and working closely with the MoH, local government officials and local health authorities to follow protocols,” it said.

It also said that the site continues to implement the company’s Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) protocols, which include enhanced building sanitation protocols, increasing personal hygiene requirements and tools, as well as restricted access to Plant 1 during the suspension.

“Jabil will continue to monitor the situation and provide media updates as new information comes in,” the statement added. ― Bernama