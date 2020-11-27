Abolishment of chairman’s post to be discussed at Bersatu general assembly tomorrow, says Redzuan

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof says the abolishment of the position of party chairman is expected to be discussed at Bersatu’s annual general assembly tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The abolishment of the position of party chairman is expected to be discussed at the annual general assembly of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which will be held virtually tomorrow.

Its Supreme Leadership Council member, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said this was because the issue had also been discussed by top party leaders.

“It’s a real issue and not mere speculation. We have discussed it and I think we have the support from most of our members for this to strengthen the management of the party itself.

“It is because we don’t want to have two captains on our ship. So, we just want a president,” he told Bernama after being featured in Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled “Shared Prosperity Vision 2030” here today.

The position of Bersatu chairman was held by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before his party membership was terminated.

Elaborating, Mohd Redzuan said the abolishment of the chairman position would require some amendments to the party constitution.

Prior to this, party secretary-general was reported as saying that the assembly, the first time ever to be held via teleconference, would be participated by delegates from all over the country. ― Bernama