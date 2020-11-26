Sandakan Disaster Management Committee to focus on public sanitation in Batu Sapi, says deputy chairman

Batu Sapi was among the areas that contributed to the high number of Covid-19 cases in Sandakan, making it a red zone since October 6. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SANDAKAN, Nov 26 ― The Sandakan Disaster Management Committee will focus on public sanitation operations in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency, following the declaration of a state of emergency there.

The committee deputy chairman, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said Batu Sapi was among the areas that contributed to the high number of Covid-19 cases in Sandakan, making it a red zone since October 6.

“Sanitation operations will be conducted at regular intervals, depending on the area that has a high number of Covid-19 cases.

“At this time, the area of focus is Batu Sapi, where a by-election is supposed to be held this December 5, ” he told reporters after attending a Covid-19 prevention programme at Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi today.

Mohd Azhar, who is also Sandakan District Police Chief, said besides public sanitation at public places, like mosques and community halls, free Covid-19 screenings and awareness campaigns will also be held in Kampung Bahagia.

“Public awareness and knowledge on the impact of Covid-19 is important and it can help efforts to curb, and also break the chain of the pandemic infection,” he said.

On November 18, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued a declaration of emergency for the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, which cancelled the by-election.

The Batu Sapi parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Liew Vui Keong last October 2 due to lung infection.

Up till yesterday, Sandakan recorded 1,134 Covid-19 positive cases. ― Bernama