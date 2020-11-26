MB: Johor civil servants to get one-off special incentive of at least RM1,000

Johor’s civil servants will receive a one-off special incentive of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000. — Reuters pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today announced that the state’s civil servants will receive a one-off special incentive of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000.

“The special financial assistance will be paid out before the end of this year,” he said in his Budget tabling speech at the state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Hasni added that federal civil servants who are paid by the Johor government will also receive the special financial assistance.

He said the incentive will also be extended to all Fardhu Ain and Kifayah (Kafa) teachers, community rehabilitation centre staff and the Johor Islamic Kindergarten (TAJ) teachers.