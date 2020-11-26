Johor tables its state Budget 2021 today

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) holding up a copy of Johor Budget 2021 at the state assembly in Kota Iskandar. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — Johor Budget 2021 to be tabled today will focus on steering the state and its people through the economic hardships brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said.

He listed three objectives in the state Budget to be presented in the state legislature here: ensure the resilience and sustainability of Johor’s economy; strengthen welfare; and ensure Johoreans’ well-being and prosperity.

“Now is also the time for us to devote our full resources to planning new ways to achieve common prosperity.

“Insya-Allah, it will be done after this calamity passes,” he said in his Budget tabling speech, referring to the pandemic and the various movement restrictions imposed by the federal government since March to curb the virus.

Johor Budget 2021 is themed “Resilient for Prosperity” and contains three core focus points: to improve the well-being of the people; restore the economy; and build fiscal resilience.



