Ismail Sabri: 243 arrested for violating RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The police yesterday arrested 243 people for breaching standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 217 individuals were issued with compounds while 26 others were remanded for further investigations.

When listing down the types of MCO breaches the 243 individuals were arrested over, Ismail Sabri said: “Among the offences were failure to observe physical distancing (48), failure to wear a mask (79), crossing into designated CMCO districts or states without permission (20), business failing to record patron details (40) and others (56)."

Ismail Sabri also said the taskforce to monitor and enforce compliance with SOPs during the RMCO had yesterday carried out 60,038 inspections, including on 4,956 restaurants, 3,573 supermarkets, 3,525 banks, 1,656 traders, 1,256 factories, 648 government offices, as well as 1,118 land transport terminals, 231 water transport terminals, 99 air transport terminals.

As for ongoing enforcement of border security to avoid undocument migrants slipping in and to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Ismail Sabri said the authorities yesterday arrested 32 illegal immigrants and two boat skippers.

Ismail said 10 vehicles were seized during the “Ops Benteng” operations yesterday.

He once again warned that the government will take firm action against anyone who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and the enforcement agencies will continue to tighten control of the border areas especially at lorong-lorong tikus (rat lines).

As for returnees, Ismail Sabri said a total of 75,212 individuals had from July 24 to November 25 returned to Malaysia and were placed in 75 hotels and 18 other premises in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

Out of the 75,212 returnees, 10,717 are still undergoing mandatory quarantine, 405 were sent to the hospitals for treatment and 64,096 were discharged and allowed to return home.