Home minister: GOF duo involved in Malaysia-Thai border shooting to receive medal of honour from Agong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Two police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting with drug smugglers at the Malaysia-Thai border on Tuesday will have their bravery rewarded through a royal medal of honour, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

When participating in Ministers’ Question Time in Parliament this morning, Hamzah said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had agreed to give the duo the award, one of which would be given posthumously.

This comes after Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while his colleague Corporal Norihan Tari, 39, was left severely injured after Tuesday morning’s shootout.

The clash was triggered after the duo chanced upon some 13 or more smugglers during intelligence gathering rounds near Padang Besar which resulted in the 2.30am incident.

“To commemorate the service and sacrifices of the officers involved, the government would like to thank His Royal Highness, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, for consenting to the awarding of the Pingat Panglima Gagah (PGB) medal to both officers,' Hamzah said in Parliament this morning.

Additionally, Hamzah also announced the arrest of one more local suspect related to investigations into the incident.

He said investigations showed the group that had opened fire on the police was a syndicate of Thai drug smugglers operating through a barter system with Malaysian accomplices, where ketum leaves from Malaysia were traded for various types of drugs from Thailand.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador announced the duo would be promoted from Corporals to Sergeants following the bravery shown during the incident.