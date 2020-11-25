Man slashed to death at Kepong PPR flats

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai says a 21-year-old man is believed to have been slashed to death at the Taman Intan Baiduri People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kepong today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― A 21-year-old man is believed to have been slashed to death at the Taman Intan Baiduri People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kepong here today.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said initial investigations found that the victim had gone to the PPR to set up tents before heading to Block E of the housing project to buy food.

He added that two men on a motorcycle arrived at the scene. One of them disembarked and slashed the victim.

“The victim managed to run to another block about 200 metres away before his body was discovered by a passer-by at 10am. A 25-year-old jobless man has been detained to assist in investigations,” he told reporters when met at the crime scene today.

Beh said police, who are still trying to establish the motive for the attack, did not find the weapon used at the location, adding that the body had been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, police have detained a couple, aged 42 and 41, for allegedly abusing their maid, as they were not satisfied with her housework, and for not paying the maid her salary at Taman Batu Jinjang, Sentul, yesterday.

Beh said police raided the house at 3 pm following a report lodged by the public on the same day and rescued the 26-year-old Indonesian woman, who suffered severe injuries all over her body. ― Bernama