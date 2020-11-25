GOF personnel injured after being shot near Bukit Kayu Hitam

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. Kedah Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said that in the 6.15pm incident today, the GOF personnel was conducting a patrol with another member in the area. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin ALOR SETAR, Nov 25 — A personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) was slightly injured after being shot while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Bukit Kayu Hitam this evening.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said that in the 6.15pm incident, the GOF personnel was conducting a patrol with another member in the area.

“The personnel, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suddenly felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. When he checked, he found a circular mark.

“He then saw there were human activities in the area. We suspect he was shot with an air rifle believed to have come from the direction of the neighbouring country,” he said when contacted by Bernama today. — Bernama

