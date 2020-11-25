Foreign vessels allowed to carry out undersea cable repair works if local ships can’t, minister assures tech giants

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has assured tech giants Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) that foreign vessels would be allowed to carry out undersea communications cable repair works if local vessels are unable to do the works or are located too far from the areas where repair works are needed.

In a statement on Facebook, Wee said that he held a virtual dialogue session with the tech giants to give a clearer picture on the National Cabotage Policy at the Ministry of Transport in Putrajaya.

“The cancellation of the cabotage exemption does not mean restricting any parties, including foreign companies or vessels, nor are we rejecting the entry of foreign companies into the country as alleged by the opposition,” he explained.

He said the dialogue session was attended by technology companies and representatives from various ministries and government agencies.

“This session was held amicably and the Ministry of Transport and I had taken note of their input and views, including taking into consideration their interests in investing in our country.

“Such a session will be carried out again in the future for the benefits of both parties, including the interest of the people and the country as a whole,” he said.

Wee said the decision was made to protect the interests of the country’s shipping industry and to benefit Malaysians as a whole, especially when the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Certainly, there are local vessels which are capable of undersea cable repair works. Their expertise has also been utilised in other countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan and Japan.

“It is questionable if they are allowed to perform such jobs overseas but are not accorded the same opportunities in Malaysian waters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Shipowners’ Association chairman Datuk Abdul Hak Md Amin said after a heated discussion on the cabotage regulation, members of the association have become more aware of the telecommunication companies’ needs in Malaysia.

“The tightening of cabotage policy will result in having a clear understanding of the needs and demands of these tech companies.

“Now we can sit down with these telcos and come out with the types of ships and number of ships needed in Malaysia. MASA members are ready and willing to invest to buy more ships if necessary,” he told Bernama.

Abduk Hak said the relaxation of the cabotage policy would also result in an increase in the use of foreign vessels and would negatively impact the local maritime industry.

“If they (telco companies) need more ships, we are ready to invest and buy because there is demand,” he added. — Bernama