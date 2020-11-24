UMS offers drive-through Covid-19 screening to public

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is offering drive-through Covid-19 screenings to the public.

UMS Pusat Rawatan Warga (PRW) director Dr Muhammad Syafiq Abdullah said the service is available daily at the PRW located near the UMS sports centre from 9.30am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

“The screening will be made at the PRW lobby quickly, carefully and safely without them even having to get down from the car,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Syafiq, the rapid test method would cost a payment of RM95 while the rt-PCR screening would cost RM333.

“All payments can be made through online banking. Receipts will be issued online. This is to ensure that the entire process remains contact-free so as to reduce the risk of infection.

“The initiative is conducted by PRW, with the cooperation of Universiti Malaysia Hospital Sabah (HUMS), the UMS Medical and Health Science Faculty lab,” he said. — Bernama