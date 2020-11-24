Selangor MB: Two workshops demolished in anti-river pollution ops in Rawang

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

RAWANG, Nov 24 — Two heavy machinery workshops located near Sungai Rawang were demolished by the authorities today in an operation to weed out premises suspected of polluting water sources and causing water supply disruptions in the Klang Valley.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the two semi-permanent structures were illegally built on government land and operating without a licence.

The integrated operation against encroachment on government land was conducted by the Gombak District and Land Office, Selayang Municipal Council, Department of Environment and police under Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965, he told a press conference at the Selayang Municipal Council.

“We have identified eight premises operating without licence in the vicinity of the river. Today, we demolished two and the rest will be torn down within three weeks.

“Based on our records, these workshops were among the culprits in the incidents of pollution in Sungai Gong and Sungai Sembah last September,” he added.

Amirudin said similar operations would be conducted in other parts of Selangor, with the initial focus being on premises operating illegally on government land.

Asked on the action to be taken against the workshop operators, Amirudin said this would depend on whether investigation by the Department of Environment showed that water samples taken from the river contained scheduled waste.

Since early this year Klang Valley residents have been hit by unscheduled water cuts almost every month, with pollution of rivers and raw water sources being the most frequent causes of the disruptions.

On September 8, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor decreed that stronger enforcement action be taken to demolish illegal houses and factories near riverbanks to prevent incidents of pollution in Selangor’s waterways. — Bernama