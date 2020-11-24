Johor police to work with state Forestry Department to tackle illegal logging activities

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police will continue to cooperate with the state’s forestry department to ensure that no illegal logging activities take place. — Picture by Ben Tan

KLUANG, Nov 24 — Johor police today gave their full commitment that the department will make every effort to stamp out illegal logging activities in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police will continue to cooperate with the state’s forestry department to ensure that no illegal logging activities take place.

On today’s joint operation in the Lenggor Forest Reserve in Kahang here, Ayob Khan said no elements of illegal logging were found and any tree felling activities that were found had permits issued by the Johor Forestry Department.

“The operation was launched following information from the public who claimed that there were illegal logging activities in the area.

“When we arrived at the reported location in Apartment 197, we found that the logs were old ones,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Kahang police station here today.

Also present was Johor Forestry Department director Datuk Salim Aman and Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Low Hang Seng.

Earlier, 80 policemen and 22 forestry department personnel were involved in the operation that started at 7am.

Ayob Khan said today’s joint operation was based on a complaint lodged about a month ago.

“However, checks found that the logging activities were done according to the permit issued,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 15 of the National Forestry Act 1984.

Last year, Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) Backbenchers Club chairman Khairuddin A. Rahim lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) claiming that the state government has lost hundreds of millions in revenue due to irregularities in logging.