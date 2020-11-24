Johor govt warns state’s Covid-19 cases on the rise, with a new cluster identified yesterday

Healthcare workers from the Perak Health Department collect swab samples from residents of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh to test for Covid-19 November 16, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, Nov 24 — Johor saw an increase of 15 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including the emergence of a new cluster, called the Kobena Cluster.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the latest figure brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state to 1,100.

He said of the total, 946 cases or 86 per cent had recovered.

“Yesterday, the Kobena Cluster was identified involving the Johor Baru district, with the index case identified on November 20.

“With the addition of the new cluster, there are now 10 active clusters in Johor including the Bayu Cluster, Kempas Cluster, Makmur Cluster and Kiambang Cluster,” said Vidyananthan in a statement issued here today.

Vidyananthan added that the increase in new cases and clusters was attributed to the attitude of some in the community who failed to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) and new norms set.

“In this regard, the community is reminded to avoid the three Ss, namely mingling in confined spaces, congestion and close communication in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

“The community is also expected to give their full cooperation to the relevant departments for them to perform their duties effectively and without hindrance,” said Vidyananthan.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began at 1,884, of which 1,209 alone came from Selangor.