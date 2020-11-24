Bersatu to hold general assembly virtually on Nov 28, says sec-gen

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The 2020 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) annual general assembly will be held virtually, via video conference, on Saturday (November 28).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the online conference will see participation of representatives from across the country at the states’ liaison offices in Alor Setar, Kedah and Seremban, Negri Sembilan, and from designated hotels for other states.

“The Supreme Council (MPT) meeting yesterday also decided to present a proposal to the general assembly to amend the party’s constitution for the purpose of forming of a new chapter for affiliate members.

“Apart from being the main platform at all levels, the general assembly will also discuss the party’s direction and policy in the aspects of economy, politics and people’s wellbeing,” he said in a statement, today.

Hamzah said that the MPT meeting, among others things, had also discussed government efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and matters related to the party’s administration and management.

He also said that the MPT expressed full support for the 2021 Budget, tabled by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and urged everyone to continue to support and defend the budget. — Bernama