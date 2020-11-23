MB: Terengganu announces special Covid-19 initiatives involving RM34.32m

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government announced an allocation of RM34.32 million for the implementation of five initiatives to help those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 23 — The Terengganu government today announced an allocation of RM34.32 million for the implementation of five initiatives to help those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the initiatives included a one-off “Cakna Rakyat Terengganu” cash aid of RM200 for 48,500 households in the B40 group, involving an allocation of RM9.7 million.

Apart from that, he said a total of RM7 million would be allocated for school aid, RM5 million for the Darul Iman Fund and RM3.5 million for the Small and Medium Enterprises Rehabilitation Fund (SME).

“The state government also understands the pressure facing the petty traders and hawkers. With this, the state government announced that there will be no collection (licence) payment from petty traders and hawkers in 2021.

“The state government also does not forget the welfare of the senior citizens, and for that the government will implement the People’s Pension programme with a one-off payment of RM600 for them, “he said when tabling the 2021 Budget, themed” Sustaining Shared Prosperity” in the State Assembly today.

Apart from that, he said a total of RM7.52 million would be allocated for the initiative to increase the marketability and employability of graduates, the unemployed, workers who were either laid off, given unpaid leave and affected by salary cuts due to the pandemic.

He said it would involve apprentice programme, entrepreneurship training and short-term courses that will be implemented in collaboration with various quarters, such as the Terengganu Entrepreneurship Course, Terengganu Training Program (TTP) and Terengganu School Graduate Skills Enhancement Program (TSEP-S).

Meanwhile, the state government also announced the initiative on an integrated SME product marketing centre, which offers flexible package options with low fees to market SME goods and services in a more integrated manner and will be managed by experts in the field of marketing, especially digital marketing.

“This initiative involves a quantum amounting to RM1.5 million, including RM400,000 for upgrading of the GanuShop application,” he said.

The state government, he said, would also provide education, training and financial management counselling to individuals and households.

Ahmad Samsuri also announced an allocation of RM50 million for the Terengganu People’s Housing Loan Fund to help the people build houses on their own land.

Apart from that, he said, the state government, in collaboration with the Terengganu Economic Development Corporation (PMINT) would allocate RM25.5 million to provide more “Rumah Darul Iman” houses for the B40 group.

“The state government will also allocate RM16 million to implement the Terengganuku Sejahtera Housing Project to repair damaged houses,” he added. — Bernama