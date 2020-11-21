Going to Singapore? From tomorrow, all travellers leaving from Malaysia subject to 14-day quarantine at centres

The latest border control measures will take effect from Sunday November 22, 11.59pm. All travellers who have been to Japan and Malaysia in the past 14 days before arriving in Singapore must serve a two week stay-home notice at dedicated facilities. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — With the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Japan and Malaysia, Singapore is tightening its border controls for travellers who are arriving from these two countries, making it mandatory for them to serve 14-day stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

The measures will take effect from tomorrow (November 22), 11.59pm, and all travellers who have been to these two countries in the last 14 days must comply with the regulations, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday.

Since September 1, travellers from Malaysia, except Sabah, have been allowed to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence when it was then considered a low-risk country.

The authorities had previously announced on October 27 that travellers from Japan were allowed to opt out of serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities if they have a suitable place of residence.

Travellers from Malaysia

From November 22, 11.59pm, all travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history — including transit — in the past 14 days to Malaysia must serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

This also applies to travellers entering Singapore to work under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement and returning Singapore-based travellers under the reciprocal green lane arrangement between Malaysia and Singapore, MoH said.

From November 27, 11.59pm, all travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents and who have a travel history to Malaysia within the last 14 days will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure.

Travellers will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result or they will not be allowed to enter Singapore, MoH said.

Singapore-based travellers under the reciprocal green lane arrangement will be exempted from this requirement, it added.

Travellers from Japan

From November 22, 11.59pm, all travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history to Japan in the last 14 days will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

They will no longer be able to opt out of staying at the dedicated facilities to serve the notice at their place of residence, even if they have obtained approval to opt out previously, MoH said.

This new requirement also applies to returning Singapore-based travellers under the reciprocal green lane arrangement between Japan and Singapore.

Other regions

Travellers from Fiji, Finland, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey will continue to be allowed to apply to opt out of staying at dedicated facilities to serve their 14-day stay-home notices at their place of residence if they meet the following requirements:

― They have not travelled to other countries or regions outside of the approved list of low-risk countries in the last consecutive 14 days before entry to Singapore

― They are occupying their place of residence alone or only with household members who are also serving stay-home notices with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration

Covid-19 tests will continue to be administered before the end of the stay-home notice, MoH said.

The ministry will continue to adjust Singapore’s border measures to manage the risk of the spread of the coronavirus to the community.

Any changes to the border measures will be updated on the Safe Travel website.

Travellers are thus advised to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

They should prepare to be subjected to the prevailing border regulations upon entry, including paying for their stay at the dedicated facilities, tests and treatment.

Travellers should also accurately declare their travel history as strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations. ― TODAY