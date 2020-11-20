Port Klang Authority instructs terminal operators to impose strict measures to curb Covid-19

A ship is docked at Northport, Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Port Klang Authority (PKA) has instructed terminal operators to immediately impose strict measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure there is no disruption to port operations.

The terminal operators are Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Westports), and PKFZ Sdn Bhd (PKFZ).

PKA general manager Capt K. Subramaniam said among the measures taken were to require compulsory Covid-19 PCR tests for all foreign workers who worked at terminals in Port Klang, including those involved in construction projects within the port area.

Employers or contractors are also required to report all Covid-19 positive cases immediately to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and PKA, he said.

“Only workers who have tested negative are allowed to enter the ports to resume work. Without the test results, the entry of these workers into the port terminals is prohibited. Foreign workers residing in the affected areas of Central Spectrum Workers Quarters at Jalan Perigi Nenas, Pulau Indah who tested negative Covid-19 are subjected to a 14-day self-quarantine,” he said in a statement today.

Subramaniam said as of noon today, 235 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in the area, comprising 217 foreign workers and 18 locals.

“All positive cases are placed under the management and supervision of the Ministry of Health (MOH). All contaminated areas within the port are cleansed and disinfected on a regular basis including cargo equipment and vehicles used to ferry workers.

“MOH has also directed employers to carry out cleaning and disinfection at workers’ living quarters twice a day,” he said.

Subramaniam said as a precautionary measure, Westports had tested their entire workforce of about 6,000 employees which revealed six positive cases with about 90 close contacts isolated.

He said PKA, Northport, and PKFZ have also subjected their employees to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Subramaniam said PKA assured that no effort had been spared in keeping its employees, customers, port users, and the general public safe from the threat of the pandemic, whilst ensuring ports and shipping operations continued with minimal delays or interruptions.

“PKA and the terminal operators are working closely with MOH and other authorities to contain this recent surge of positive cases. We urge all parties conducting business with the port to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures currently in force,” he said. — Bernama