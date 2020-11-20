Official data: Property crimes top offence in 2019, crime index fell everywhere except Penang, Sarawak, Terengganu

A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Property offences accounted to 80 per cent of the 83,456 criminal cases recorded in 2019, the Statistics Department disclosed today.

The bulk of these were from 30,867 cases of vehicular theft.

However, property crimes last year were lower than the 71,760 cases recorded in 2018.

The 16,489 cases of violent crimes accounted for 20 per cent of the total. Of these, 59 per cent were for robbery.

The crime index ratio also fell to 256.6 per 100,000 population, the fourth straight year it has declined.

All states except Sarawak, Penang, and Terengganu saw their crime rates fall.

Corruption cases up

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission opened 1,039 investigations last year or 24.7 per cent more than 2018.

Corruption-related arrests also rose by 23.2 per cent from 2018 to 1,101 in 2019.

The most common offence was for accepting bribes, which saw a 40.1 per cent rise in investigations to reach 374 cases.