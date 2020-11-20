Ministry seizes fake rubber gloves worth RM37,075 in Seri Kembangan, says enforcement director

KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the raid was conducted following a complaint by the Max Care registered trademark owner representative over the sale of the fake rubber gloves. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Ministry seized 80 boxes of fake Max Care brand rubber gloves worth RM 37,075 in a raid on a warehouse in Seri Kembangan, Selangor yesterday.

KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the raid was conducted following a complaint by the Max Care registered trademark owner representative over the sale of the fake rubber gloves.

“During the raid, several individuals were busy repackaging the gloves and they were not aware of the presence of enforcement officers.

“Further inspections found 1,815 empty boxes and 80 boxes containing Max Care brand rubber gloves,” he said in a statement today.

Iskandar Halim said the modus operandi of the fake item sellers was to buy rubber gloves from overseas and repackaged them in boxes bearing the Max Care brand.

“The difference between the original and the fake gloves can be seen in terms of their quality, thickness, colour, packaging and information printed on the box,” he said.

He said during the operation a 38-year-old man who admitted to be the owner of the premises was arrested and the case was being investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Halim said a total of 257 cases related to the selling of counterfeit items with seizures worth more than RM4.5 million were recorded from January to October this year.

He also urged the public to channel information related to the sale of counterfeit items by contacting the Enforcement Command Centre hotline at 1-800-886-800 or WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or 03- 8882 6088. — Bernama