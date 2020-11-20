Kedah waives licence, temporary permit fee in free trading areas, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 20 — The Kedah state government has agreed to provide licences or temporary permits for free to traders in the designated free trading areas that come under the jurisdiction of all local authorities (PBT) starting December 1.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said previously applicants were charged RM10 per month.

“Initially, the proposal for this free trading area was to be implemented for six months from November 15 to May 15, 2021. However, the state government has agreed to extend it to one year until November 15, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

On Monday, Muhammad Sanusi said only five local authorities in the state were involved in the implementation of the move starting November 15, but the state government now plans to expand it to all districts in Kedah. — Bernama