Ismail Sabri: Covid-19 test now a must for foreign workers in Selangor, Negri, Penang, Sabah, KL and Labuan.

Foreign construction workers waiting in line to be screened for Covid-19 at a clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — All migrant workers in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan are now required to test for Covid-19 regardless of their sector, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was decided after the Health Ministry assessed a higher risk of Covid-19 infections in this group compared to local workers.

Ismail Sabri said testing costs would be split between the Social Services Organisation (Perkeso) and the foreign workers’ employers if the workers were Perkeso contributors.

