Domestic Trade Ministry says over 20 vehicles damaged after refuelling with petrol containing water in Terengganu

BESUT, Nov 20 — Rainwater which seeped into a storage tank filled with the RON95 petrol has been identified as the cause for the damage of 23 cars that had refuelled at a petrol station in Kampung Anak Ikan, here last Wednesday.

Besut branch head of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Azani Ismail said the cause was discovered following swift action taken by his office after the incident went viral on Facebook.

“The result of the investigation found that the RON95 petrol in one of the storage tanks at the pump station contained water following a heavy rain that day.

“The petrol station manager only realised it at about 8.30am after receiving complaints from consumers and immediately stopped the operation of the petrol station to carry out the cleaning process and remove the water in the tank,” he said in a statement today.

Azani said the incident caused the petrol station operator to suffer loss of RM15,789.

The petrol station operator also urged those who had refuelled their vehicles with RON95 at the pump station between 7am and 8.30am last Wednesday vehicle to come forward to make their claims for the damage, he added. — Bernama