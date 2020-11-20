Bukit Aman: Cops involved with Macau scam, online gambling syndicate face suspension, termination

Police personnel and officers who are directly involved with individuals being detained in connection with the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate will be suspended from duties, and terminated from the service, if there is proof of their involvement. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Police personnel and officers who are directly involved with individuals being detained in connection with the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate will be suspended from duties, and terminated from the service, if there is proof of their involvement.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the police were now in the process of recording statements and gathering evidence on the alleged involvement of 24 members of the force with the syndicate.

“After completing the investigation, recommendations will be made to the disciplinary board for action to be taken against those involved, like suspension or termination of service, if there is proof,” he told Bernama.

Zamri said the 24 members of the police force who were allegedly involved with the syndicate had been transferred to other units, including to the administrative division.

Last Monday, Bernama reported that senior PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) officers were among those who were taken action against on suspicion of having links with individuals who were detained in connection with the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate.

The case led to a major reshuffle in the police force, involving more than 20 police personnel, including senior officers. — Bernama