Senior telco officer remanded for five days over SMS fraud

The remand order until November 23 was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim here after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 ― A senior sales officer with a telecommunications company has been remanded for five days starting today to facilitate investigation into a corruption case involving a short messaging system (SMS) fraud syndicate.

So far, 18 individuals including two with “Datuk” title have been remanded since November 10 after being suspected to be involved in the case.

The remand order until November 23 was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim here after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

According to an MACC source, the 37-year-old woman was arrested at MACC headquarters here at about 7.30pm yesterday after giving her statement.

The remanded individuals were believed to have offered and accepted bribes to obtain personal information of pre-paid customers of the company.

The telephone numbers obtained were allegedly used by a content provider fraud syndicate to charge subscription via SMS without the knowledge and agreement of customers, the source said.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, a former officer of a telecommunication company who was previously remanded was released on bail today. ― Bernama