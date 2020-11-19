PNB will continue its commitment to address current economic challenges, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says he is confident that PNB will continue to be committed to addressing the prevailing economic challenges and improve the returns of its unit trust funds. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that the country's biggest investment institution, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), will continue its commitment to tackle the current economic challenges and improve the returns of its unit trust funds.

“I am very confident (that) PNB will continue to be committed to addressing the prevailing economic challenges and move forward beyond the mandate given to it to increase the returns of its unit trust funds, besides continuing the country's investment education agenda,” he said in a video address at the virtual launch of Minggu Saham Digital (MSD) today.

MSD is the digital adaptation of Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM). It continues MSAM’s objective to educate and enhance public understanding on savings and investment in an edutainment format, whilst showcasing PNB’s portfolio of companies and their business operations.

Muhyiddin was also hopeful that MSD would to be able to elevate the people's level of understanding on the investment sector, apart from improving their digital skills.

MSD is broadcast daily from 12.30pm to 10.30pm from November 18-24 through PNB's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Viewers can expect edutainment programmes on finance, investment, entrepreneurship and economy, such as Cikgu CEO, Makan Dulu, Sembang-Sembang ASNB, and ASB-Iclif MBA Masterclass Series.

For more information and programme schedule, visit www.minggusahamdigital.com.my or @minggusahamdigital on Instagram and Facebook. ― Bernama