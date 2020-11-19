Penang mulls pay cut for assemblymen to assist those affected by Covid-19

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at Komtar, George Town November 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — The Penang state government is mulling over the possibility of its assemblymen taking a pay cut and contributing towards assisting those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the state exco lineup donated their salaries in April this year to the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners.

“We were one of the first states to do this before other states contributed 30 per cent of their salaries,” he said during a press conference today.

He added the state may consider asking its assemblymen to take a pay cut this time towards the purchase of food supplies for the needy and PPE for frontliners.

He said it would not involve any cost for the state or reduce the state’s expenditure as the assemblymen’s salaries will still be paid as normal.

In March, all 40 assemblymen in Penang, including the Opposition front, donated 30 per cent of their salaries to the state Covid-19 fund.