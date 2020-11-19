Johor Baru’s Hospital Sultanah Aminah launches inquiry on medical officer over Twitter tirade

A Google screenshot of Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru. The hospital has formed a special committee to investigate the case of a medical officer who allegedly mocked and insulted a patient on social media.

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) here has formed a special committee to investigate the case of a medical officer who allegedly mocked and insulted a patient on social media.

HSA director Dr Mokhtar Pungut @ Ahmad said the hospital viewed the alleged behaviour gravely and would take appropriate action if they were proven to be genuine.

“A special committee has been set-up at the hospital’s level to investigate the issue in more detail,” said Dr Mokhtar in a statement posted on the Johor Health Department’s Facebook page today.

“On behalf of HSA, I apologise for the statement issued by the medical officer to the point of offending the community,” he said.

Earlier, Twitter users shared the medical officer’s post in which he is alleged to have insulted a brain cancer patient being treated at HSA.

The officer was criticised as rude and insensitive.