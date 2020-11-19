Jelebu man in remand over father’s death

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said the remand order against the 35-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Rahimah Rahim here today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JELEBU, Nov — A man is in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation into the death of his father yesterday.

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said the remand order against the 35-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Rahimah Rahim here today.

The police were alerted of the incident about 9.30am yesterday after passers-by saw the victim, aged 59, lying in a pool of blood at the door of his house.

Preliminary investigation found that the victim was stabbed by his son following a misunderstanding.

The suspect, who, is unemployed, then fled on a motorcycle, but was arrested by the police about 20 minutes later. — Bernama