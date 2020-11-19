JB cops on a manhunt for peeping tom after neighbour lodges report

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said investigators have identified the 24-year-old suspect, who is believed to have committed the act twice. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — Police have mounted a manhunt for a man alleged to have peeped and recorded his female neighbour who was bathing in Taman Setia Indah here yesterday.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said investigators have identified the 24-year-old suspect, who is believed to have committed the act twice.

“Following the latest incident, the 23-year-old victim lodged a police report at 2.26pm, stating that the man peeped while she took a bath at 7.15am on the same day.

“The victim claimed that while bathing in the bathroom of her rented house, she felt there were movements like someone outside the toilet peering through the slightly open window,” said Mohd Padzli in a statement issued here today.

Based on initial investigations, Mohd Padzli said the victim suspected the man was her neighbour who rented the house next door.

He explained that this is because only the suspect was known to wake-up in the morning at that time.

“The victim had also recorded the suspect’s movement using a mobile phone but it was not clear,” he said.

Mohd Padzli said the woman claimed that yesterday morning’s incident was the second time since she rented the house about two months ago.

“Investigations are still ongoing and police are on the lookout for the suspect,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman.