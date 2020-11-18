Sabah CM lauds Agong for Batu Sapi emergency to avoid poll

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed full support for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s proclamation of emergency in Batu Sapi that would allow the by-election there on December 5 to be lawfully postponed.

He said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision was wise as Sabah was still grappling with Covid-19.

“The need to stop the spread of the virus and protect the health of the people is of paramount importance,” he said in response to the announcement today.

Hajiji said that the state government through the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee was cooperating with the relevant authorities to contain the pandemic in Sabah.

The Istana Negara announced today Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decision to issue the proclamation on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Batu Sapi by-election was triggered by the death of its MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong of Parti Warisan Sabah on October 2 due to a lung infection.

The Election Commission previously set November 23 for nomination and December 5 for polling.