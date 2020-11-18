Pejuang: Support Budget 2021? Only if ministers, deputies take up to 30pc pay cut

Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will only support Budget 2021 if the government agrees to 12 amendments, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has said.

Among the 12 amendments proposed by the Jerlun MP are a reduced Cabinet and a pay cut of “up to at least 30 per cent” for ministers and deputy ministers.

“Reduce the number of Cabinet ministers and cut ministers’ and deputy ministers’ salary up to at least 30 per cent.

“Or do what Italy did: Drop deputy ministers temporarily during this Covid-19 period,” he said during his debate on the Budget 2021 Bill in Parliament today.

MORE TO COME