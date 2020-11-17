No Covid-19 cases detected at Penang construction sites so far, says exco

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at the Gurney Park Condominium in George Town November 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — No Covid-19 cases have been detected at construction sites in Penang for now, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said both city councils are monitoring these sites closely.

“I have checked with the state Health Department. There are no positive cases at construction sites here so far,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at Gurney Park Condominium this morning.

He said earlier this year, Penang was one of the first states to arrange for construction site workers to be screened for Covid-19 before they could start work.

He noted the rising number of cases among construction site workers in Kuala Lumpur.

“I will instruct both councils to monitor the situation closely at construction sites here,” he said.

He said Penang currently has nine clusters, the latest being the Rajawali and Assumption Clusters.

He said this is why it was important to ensure strict compliance with SOPs as this was the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

“There is talk of a vaccine next year but I think the best vaccine is still the SOPs. It is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus if we all comply with the SOPs,” he said.

The Penang lawmaker said there have been several Covid-19 cases at stratified high-rise buildings in the state.

“We have 1,881 registered stratified schemes in Penang so we have to ensure that these properties comply with the SOPs,” he said.

He said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has conducted checks on 1,350 high-rise schemes as of November 13 and found 99.53 per cent compliance.

“Those schemes that failed to comply with the SOPs have been issued strict warning and this week, MBPP will take enforcement action against high-rise schemes that refused to comply with the SOPs,” he said.