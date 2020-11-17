Jawi signage: Pahang High Court dismisses assemblyman’s application for judicial review

The High Court here today dismissed an application by Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui for a judicial review against the Pahang government’s directive to include Jawi script on signboards in the state. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — The High Court here today dismissed an application by Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui for a judicial review against the Pahang government’s directive to include Jawi script on signboards in the state.

Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz also ordered Chow, 37, as the plaintiff, to pay costs of RM5,000 each to the Raub District Council (MDR) and the Pahang state government, who were named as respondents in his application.

In his judgement, Zainal Azman said that there was no need for the court to intervene in the Jawi script directive, effective from January 1 this year, as it has been decided by the state government in accordance with the correct procedure.

“This policy has been discussed and debated. The Pahang state executive council (exco) which convened on May 29, 2019, also agreed with the standardisation of the use of Jawi script on signboards and advertisements in the state.

“If the court has to review all the decisions made in the exco meetings, then there will be many policies to be brought here, even if they are made in accordance with the right procedures. In this regard, the court decided there is no merit at this stage for the applicant to be granted permission,” he said.

Zainal Azman also rejected Chow’s argument that all instructions related to the use of Jawi script were null and void as the directive has yet to be gazetted, based on Chow’s knowledge pertaining to the implementation of the policy.

Lawyer Chong Kar Yan represented Chow while lawyers Datuk T. Anandan and Farah Nur Atiqah Bahari represented MDR and senior federal counsel Noor Fadzila Ishak appeared for the Pahang government.

Meanwhile, Chow when met by Bernama, said that he respected the court’s decision and would consult his lawyer whether to file an appeal.

Chow filed the application on April 9, to obtain a judicial review against the decision made in the Pahang exco meeting and guidelines issued by the MDR regarding the use of Jawi script on signage to be revoked. — Bernama