Dr Wan Azizah moots 50pc cut to fees for MPs chairing GLCs as CSR for Covid-19 fund, Cabinet pay cut

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 19, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Federal lawmakers who currently chair government-linked companies (GLC) or government-linked investment companies (GLICs) should have their fees for chairing such companies cut by half and channelled to the country’s Covid-19 fund, PKR MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail proposed today.

In her debate in the Dewan Rakyat on the Bill for Budget 2021, Dr Wan Azizah also mooted other pay cuts for the sake of the country.

“I propose for the allowance and chairman fees of any MPs who chair any GLC, GLICs, be reduced by 50 per cent and this reduction be channelled as corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Tabung Covid-19 because these MPs already receive salaries.

“And at the same time, leadership by example, the prime minister, senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers also be cut by 10 per cent,” the Pandan MP said in her speech when proposing a pay cut for the Cabinet.

A written text of Dr Wan Azizah’s speech that was made available to the media showed that she was referring to a 10 per cent cut in the pay of the Cabinet and deputy ministers until the end of 2021.

The former deputy prime minister also proposed that all MPs get an equal allocation of funds and an equal pay cut, regardless of whether they are part of the ruling coalition or from the federal Opposition.

“I hope if operating funds and community funds for parliament service centres be given equally to the Opposition and the government bloc, I think Opposition MPs too will not feel difficult to have a 10 per cent cut to the Tabung with the condition that all government MPs are also subject to the same cut,” she said.

For the proposed cut for MPs, the written text of Dr Wan Azizah’s speech showed that she was suggesting the proposed 10 per cent cut in monthly allowances of all MPs to be channelled to the Covid-19 fund.

Dr Wan Azizah also expressed her hope that no threatening statements would be made to claim that the income of civil servants would not be approved if the Budget 2021 is not approved, pointing out that the Opposition had never disputed the emolument or pay for civil servants.

Earlier this month, Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar had also told Malay Mail that there would be no problem if Budget 2021 tabled by the government is rejected, as it would mean the Budget could be revised and improved on, further noting that the there would not be late payment of government officials’ pay as the government could still continue to pay civil servants’ wages promptly while pending the approval of a revised Budget in such a situation.

