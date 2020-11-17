Covid-19 situation in Johor under control, says health exco

The Covid-19 situation in Johor is still under control although new clusters have emerged of late. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Nov 17 — The Covid-19 situation in Johor is still under control although new clusters have emerged of late, with the latest being Jeri Cluster involving the districts of Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Muar.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said the rise in the number of reported cases, particularly in Kota Tinggi, was the result of active case detection and increased surveillance by the State Health Department in curbing the pandemic.

“Until November 16, the number of active clusters in Johor remained at five, namely the Jeri, Meldrum, Bayu, Kempas and Padang Clusters,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said the state government wished to commend and thank all the frontliners from various agencies in carrying out their duties during the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (PKPD) at the Health Ministry’s Johor Bahru Training Institute (ILKKM) in Kempas, here.

“On November 16, the EMCO at ILKKM Johor Bahru officially ended after 14 days of its implementation,” he added. — Bernama