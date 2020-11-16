Rosmah's graft trial postponed to Dec 11 due to CMCO extension

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The hearing of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case at the High Court here, which was scheduled to continue today, has been postponed to December 11 due to the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from November 9 to December 6.

The corruption case hearing was postponed earlier this month when the CMCO was extended to November 9.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed the deferral when contacted by The Edge Financial Daily.

“Yes, the trial before (High Court Judge) Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan has been deferred to Dec 11,” Ahmad Akram said.

The graft trial enters its final stage with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer (IO) Noornabilah Mohd Azman being cross-examined by Rosmah's defence team led by Datuk Jagjit Singh and Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Apart from the MACC IO, former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is the fifth prosecution witness, was also set to be questioned further by the defence.

The prosecution in Rosmah’s trial is led by former federal court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

As reported earlier, the court will also hear the prosecution's application to include an audio recording of the alleged conversation involving Rosmah and her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, as evidence in court.

Rosmah, 69, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a total RM6.5 million bribe from Saidi, through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a RM1.25 billion project to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, and at Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.