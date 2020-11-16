Pahang tables surplus budget for 2021, says MB

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 16 — The Pahang government today tabled its 2021 Budget with a surplus of RM5.332 million, making it the state’s 18th surplus budget since 1992.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said themed “Kemakmuran Negeri, Manfaat Bersama”, the budget comprised RM795.466 million for management expenditure and RM201.915 million for development expenditure.

He said for 2021, the state government is expected to collect a total revenue of RM800.798 million, an increase of 7.6 per cent from this year, namely from land (RM452.285 million), forestry (RM165.495 million), water (RM15.250 million) grants from the federal government (RM94.2 million) and other revenue (RM73.568 million).

“The main focus of the budget is to strike a balance between the economic and wellbeing of the people amidst Covid-19 challenges,” he said when tabling the budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Wan Rosdy also announced a one-off cash aid of RM250 through Bantuan Prihatin Pahang 2021 (BPP) for target groups namely 2,054 senior citizens aged 80 years and above, 33,973 persons with disabilities (PWD), 888 bilal, 889 siak, 1,594 hardcoor poor registered with e-Kasih and 301 Orang Asli headmen.

The same assistance would also be distributed to 543 chairmen of the Village Development and Prosperity Committee, 62 chairmen of the New Village Development and Security Committee and 70 chairmen of the Development and Security Committee in Felda settlements.

“The state government has also allocated a one-off financial aid worth RM750 per person to 1,032 imam. The state government’s general aid rate involving 3,014 recipients has also been increased to RM350 a month from the current RM300.

“A total of 24,000 children who will enter primary schools next year will also receive a one-off contribution of RM100 and the monthly allowance of 350 Quran and Fardu Ain teachers as well as hostel wardens will also be increased to RM1,000 from RM800,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said an allocation of RM1 million would also be distributed to 89 tahfiz schools registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP).

He said a RM200 one-off financial assistance would also be given to newly married couples while 52 community-based rehabilitation centres for PWD would receive RM10,000 each.

Wan Rosdy also announced a special financial assistance of RM1,000 to all 8,000 civil servants in the state which would be paid before Jan 16, 2021 in appreciation of their services and contributions.

Meanwhile, he said all state executive council members had agreed to take a 10 per cent pay cut to be contributed to the State Disaster Trust account for three months starting this month and hoped that the same move would be taken by all Pahang state assemblymen including those from the opposition.

Besides that, Wan Rosdy said the state government planned to establish the West Pahang Plus Regional Development Council which will cover districts such as Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Raub, Bentong and Bera to ensure a balanced development between the western and the eastern part of the state.

“The state government is proud to be able to preserve our natural treasures and as of last June, Pahang has 2.05 million hectares of natural forest, extending over 57 per cent of its land area.

“The state government will also gazette several areas as state parks, including Lubuk Yu, in Maran,” he added.

Wan Rosdy said the state government had also allocated RM2.1 million for the management and development of Orang Asli and planned to establish the Pahang State Orang Asli Corporation which would be responsible for formulating a master plan for a more organised management and development of the community. — Bernama