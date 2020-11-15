Talentbank survey: Salary, bonus top priority in job search for Malaysian graduates

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 – A recent survey by graduate recruitment company, Talentbank, found that male and female undergraduates prioritise salary and bonus in their search for the ideal employer.

These were among their top five priorities besides career development opportunities, good bosses and leaders, learning and development opportunities, good company culture and flexible working hours, said Talentbank founder, Ben Ho, in a statement today.

He said that most of the respondents expected a starting salary of RM2,500 — RM3,500 in their first job and a monthly internship allowance of RM1,000.

“However, male respondents chose career development as a second priority, while female respondents wanted good bosses and leaders,” Ho said.

Over 24,000 Malaysian public and private university undergraduates took the survey held in parallel with the 3rd Annual Graduates’ Choice Awards (GCA) where they voted for the ‘Top 10 Most Attractive Graduate Employers To Work For in 2021”, which were Maybank, Google, Microsoft Malaysia, Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Shopee Malaysia, Intel Malaysia, CIMB, Shell Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Bhd and PwC Malaysia.

They chose from among 700 companies across 35 industries over a 12-month period from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Ho said that besides recognising the commitment made by employers, the prestigious awards also act as a reference for fresh graduates to help them distinguish employers of great distinction in their respective industries when they apply for a job.

“The importance of a great employer brand image cannot be underestimated. It helps organisations become a talent magnet and attract the right talents,” he said.

The survey also revealed that banking and technology are among the top five preferred industries for both male and female undergraduates.

The 4th edition of GCA is now open for voting till June 30, 2021 and all undergraduates and graduates with a valid student ID number are invited to vote for their Top Employer Brands at www.award.com.my/vote. — Bernama