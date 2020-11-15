SMS fraud syndicate: Remand extended for six individuals

The Magistrate’s Court extended the remand order on six individuals who were detained by the MACC for SMS fraud— Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — The Magistrate’s Court here extended the remand order on six individuals who were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since November 11 and 13 for alleged involvement in a corruption case involving a short messaging system (SMS) fraud syndicate.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Aisyah Mohd Yusof today.

According to an MACC source, four of them were remanded for another two days, while the other two, including a woman, were remanded for another day, starting today.

The six individuals, aged between 39 and 49, include company directors, private company employees and a telecommunications company officer who were suspected of giving and receiving bribes to obtain the personal data of prepaid customers.

Meanwhile, another individual was released on a RM3,000 bail with one surety and ordered to report to the MACC office every month until the disposal of the case. — Bernama