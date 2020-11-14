UN Security Council should act as honest broker in Israel-Palestine conflict, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin addressed the sixth night session of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held virtually today, November 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 14 — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has to act as honest brokers to the conflicting parties in the Israel-Palestine conflict to ensure lasting peace, security and stability in the region, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister, in his intervention at the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) today, called on the international community, especially the UNSC, to shoulder its Charter responsibilities in resolving the conflict.

“Malaysia remains steadfast in supporting against the oppression of the Palestinians. Malaysia remains in strong solidarity with the Palestinians.

“Our consistent and firm support for Palestine remains solid and stands by its position that the only viable solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is through the two-State solution,” he said at the summit, held within the 37th Asean Summit and related meetings.

The prime minister is leading the Malaysian delegation at the biannual summit virtually from here (Kuala Lumpur) which run till Sunday.

The summit was chaired by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as Asean Chair 2020 under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive Asean.”

The EAS comprises 10 Asean Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

Asean, established in 1967, comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Bernama