Kg Baru Development Act paperwork submitted to Attorney General’s Chambers, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Federal Territories Ministry has submitted the paperwork for the Kampung Baru Development Act to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action before tabling it in the Dewan Rakyat.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the act would replace the rules adopted by the Malay Agricultural Settlement Administration (MAS) Board for Kampung Baru land administration, town planning and management,

“The new act will also take into consideration the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020-2040 and we will ensure that Kampung Baru will be developed in tandem with its surrounding areas.

“We are also in the midst of preparing a development package for 44 parcels of land in Kampung Baru, some of which will be for immediate development involving more than eight hectares of land,” he told reporters after presenting donations to 76 families who were victims of flash floods in Kuala Lumpur here today.

On June 6, the Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) in a statement said the (MAS) Board no longer has a role in seeing to land administration management and town planning matters in Kampung Baru.

PKB said the decision was with the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Dec 2, 2019 after taking into account legal views from the Attorney General’s Chambers on the status of the board as well as a letter from the Federal Territories Minister’s Office dated Feb 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Annuar explained, previously, when he wanted to make the Federal Territory a ‘free trade territory’ it did not mean that the territory would be free of rules and regulations.

“Hawkers, businesses and so forth are subjected to various regulations. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) also has guidelines that must be followed before a business licence can be issued to traders,” he said.

Earlier, Annuar said DBKL has given permission to city dwellers to operate stalls or small businesses in any suitable area around the city, starting from tomorrow (Sunday)

However, he said, these traders must apply for a temporary six-month business license at no charge, and application for the licence can be made online via DBKL official portal. — Bernama