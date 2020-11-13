ESSCom nabs man for attempting to smuggle 13 immigrants, including 9-month-old baby, in Sabah

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the 40-year-old suspect was carrying the illegal immigrants in a lorry along the Kota Kinabalu-Beluran route when they were nabbed at about 8.40pm on Wednesday. ― Bernama pic

BELURAN, Nov 13 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has arrested a local man for allegedly trying to smuggle in 13 illegal immigrants here.

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the 40-year-old suspect was carrying the illegal immigrants in a lorry along the Kota Kinabalu-Beluran route when they were nabbed at about 8.40pm on Wednesday.

They were using an illegal trail to avoid the Sapi Nangoh road checkpoint when travelling from Beluran to farms in the area, he said in a statement today.

“On checking, 13 passengers including a nine-month-old baby and three-year-old child who were without identification documents were found in the back of the lorry,” he added.

“The suspects, aged between nine months and 42 years old, were taken to the Beluran police station for further action, he said.

Ahmad Fuad said a six-member team from the 20th Battalion General Operations Force had mounted the operation at the illegal trail following a tip-off.

He said the lorry, valued at about RM100,000, was confiscated.

Ahmad Fuad said ESSCom, in collaboration with the armed forces, police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, would continue to tighten patrols along the land and sea borders in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone). — Bernama