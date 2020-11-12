Water supply restored to 87pc of affected areas, says Air Selangor

Residents fill their containers at a water point in Keramat AU2 following the latest water disruption November 11, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A total of 1,110 or 87 per cent of the areas that experienced water supply disruptions in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor had their water supply fully recovered as of 3pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said supply to the remaining 169 areas would be in stages adding that water supply is expected to be fully restored by 3pm tomorrow.

“Air Selangor would also like to emphasise that the water supplied to consumers had undergone quality testing in compliance with standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement today.

The water supply disruption occurred following the suspension of the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (LRA) due to pollution last Tuesday but consumers had begun receiving their water supply in stages since yesterday. — Bernama