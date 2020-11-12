Penang DOE seizes two shipping containers full of waste at Butterworth Terminal, says state exco

Phee Boon Poh said inspections by the DOE and Customs Department found that the two containers had scheduled waste from electrical and electronic assemblies (SW 110) which were mixed together with crushed plastic and metal waste. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 12 — The Penang Department of Environment (DOE) seized two containers filled with electrical and electronic waste from Japan which was brought in through the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT), here, two days ago.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh said inspections by the DOE and Customs Department found that the two containers had scheduled waste from electrical and electronic assemblies (SW 110) which were mixed together with crushed plastic and metal waste.

He said the inspections also found that the waste was imported by a recycling company in Kedah.

“This mixture of scheduled and unscheduled wastes should not be imported to this country and the DOE is identifying the owner of these containers for enforcement action,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the Penang government would not compromise on such an act and never allowed any waste to be brought into the state.

“We will discuss with the Environment Minister to send the containers back to their country of origin,” he added. — Bernama