Pejuang still waiting for RoS’ approval, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured during the unveiling of Pejuang's candidate for the Slim by-election in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Airku (Pejuang) founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said to date, he has not received approval for the party’s registration from the Registrar of Societies (RoS), although all requirements have been met.

He said approval for the party’s registration now depends on the minister in charge.

“We have fulfilled all the conditions required by the government, but the decision (approval) must be referred to the minister,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today when asked to comment on the status of Pejuang which was formed in August.

RoS is a unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the current minister is Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Earlier, on October 29, Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said it had been more than two months since the party submitted seven requests to RoS but till now his party has not received a written reply from the Home Minister or RoS.

RoS later informed that the application for Pejuang registration was still under review. — Bernama