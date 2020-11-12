Irresponsible to condemn Dr Noor Hisham’s credibility, says deputy health minister

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali speaks during a press conference at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali has today slammed those who questioned the responsibility and trust carried out by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Azmi said it was irresponsible and unreasonable to condemn the credibility and sacrifices of Dr Noor Hisham in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“If we are referring to frontliners, Dr Noor Hisham is the number one person or the most in front in the war against Covid-19 all these times.

“He has dedicated a huge part of his life to protect the health of all Malaysians, not only during this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

He said everyone at the ministry, including Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Dr Noor Hisham, would meet, discuss and exchange ideas daily to find ways to address the spread of virus.

“All parties have given their full commitment and Dr Noor Hisham, as the director-general, has definitely led by example,” he said.

Yesterday, Bintulu MP Datuk Tiong King Sing, when debating the Supply Bill 2021 at the Dewan Rakyat, had made a remark that Dr Noor Hisham “is afraid to die” besides questioning why he didn’t go personally to monitor the Covid-19 situation on the ground in Sabah, but instead only held daily press conference via live telecast on television.

The controversial statement prompted Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to stand up and ask Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who was chairing the session, to prohibit Tiong from condemning the Health D-G and demand that the statement be retracted. — Bernama