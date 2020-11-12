Increase Covid-19 Fund to RM36b, Putrajaya told

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — An Opposition MP has suggested for the government to increase the Covid-19 fund from RM17 billion to RM36 billion.

Wong Cheng, PKR’s Subang MP, said his proposal was doable and reasonable.

“With this additional increase, the government can buy enough vaccines, allocate more for the wage subsidy and the Bantuan Prihatin programme,” he said during the debate on Budget 2021 in Parliament today.

He said this could also remove a pressing need to extend the loan repayment moratorium or allow Malaysians to draw down their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

The Health Ministry would also be able to conduct mass Covid-19 testing just like it is done in China, Hong Kong and Slovakia.

“If we do three million a day, in 10 days the tests can be completed.

“Malaysia can then hit the reset button on the economy,” he said.

Wong is the latest Opposition MP to say RM17 billion for the fund was insufficient.